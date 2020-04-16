LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Lee County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify two people connected to a church burglary.

Deputies say at least two people were involved in the burglary at Mt. Pleasant AME Church in Lynchburg on Sunday.

Officials say at least two people entered the church parking lot around 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 12. One male exited a vehicle, and later a female can be seen driving the same vehicle as the male rides off with the church's riding lawn mower. Deputies say the male broke into the outside storage shed just out of view of the camera.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

The vehicle appears to be a 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring 4 door with South Carolina Tag and front end damage, deputies say. At the time of the incident, both front hubcaps were missing.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

If you have any information as to who these people are and where they can be found, deputies ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

You do not have to give your name and you could receive a reward for your information.