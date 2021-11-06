Man found dead after shooting in Lee County

The victim was found near his home after reports of shots fired on Thursday night, authorities say.

LYNCHBURG, S.C. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in the South Lynchburg community.

According to Sheriff Daniel Simon, deputies were called to the area of Lunn Circle around 8:15 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the area - which is located just off of Florence Highway. The sheriff said that while investigating in the area, they found a male victim laying behind a van near a residence.

Emergency medical personnel on the scene tried to help the victim but ultimately pronounced him dead on the scene. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to process the scene.