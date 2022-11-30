Hit and run in Lee county being investigated, neighbors worried

Troopers are looking for details on the hit and run which sent a man to the hospital.

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Days after a man was taken to the hospital after a hit and run, South Carolina Highway Patrol is still looking for answers.

According to Tyler Tidwell with the Highway Patrol, troopers are asking for the public's help in identifying a car and driver that may have been involved in a hit and run in Lee county.

Tidwell says it happened Monday night around 7 P.M. on Browntown Road near Springvale Road by the town of Bishopville. He says a vehicle was heading east down the road when, "the vehicle struck the pedestrian and left the scene."

He says they were unable to get a good description of the vehicle and do not have a color, make, or model.

A patrol unit was in the area on Wednesday handing out fliers and asking the public for help with locating the car.

Tidwell says the vehicle might have damage to its front side. He says troopers are working hard to find leads.

"Leaving no stone unturned, we'll look at the evidence that's on the scene, any paint transfer, anything that we can find to get the information that we need to bring this person to justice."

A woman who lives along the stretch of road said she was not at home at the time of the incident but neighborhood children were playing outside and witnessed the crash.

As a mother, she worries that since the driver is still unaccounted for, other families might be in danger.

"It could've been somebody's child that was hit. In any incident, whether it's an adult or a child, you want to find out who did it. With nobody knowing anything, it's just devastating."