One dead after shooting outside Lee County interstate gas station

One witness told deputies that the dispute began as an exchange of words inside the store that spilled out and became much more violent.

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a suspect has been identified following a deadly shooting outside a Lee County gas station Wednesday evening.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said his deputies were called to the Shell gas station at 1071 Sumter Highway around 10 p.m. They learned from a witness that two people had entered the store, exchanged words before going to the register at about the same time.

At some point, the victim walked to the door with the suspect not far behind. Then, while outside, the suspect walked up to the victim, pulled a gun, and shot him multiple times.

The sheriff said he fell down, got up again but then collapsed. Emergency medical personnel arrived and performed CPR before he was taken to a hospital. However, he soon died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office has not officially released the name of the suspect but expects to release additional information, including full charges, soon.

Sheriff Simon said the investigation is still underway and didn't suggest what specifically led up to the shooting aside from the initial confrontation between the suspect and victim.