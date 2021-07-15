One man dead after early morning shooting in Lee County

Authorities said the shooting followed a domestic situation early Thursday morning.

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man is dead after a shooting in Lee County early Thursday morning.

According to Chief Deputy Tim Clavon, the shooting happened around 6:22 a.m. in the 600 block of Elliott Highway - a Mayesville address just inside of Lee County.

Authorities said the suspect, Clifton James Toney, lives at the address and is also the one who called 911 after opening fire on the victim. He then surrendered without incident.

That victim, identified as 46-year-old Chadwick Evans of the 900 block of Kershaw Street in Timmonsville, died as a result of his injuries.

While some details are still being investigated, the sheriff's office did confirm the shooting was the result of a domestic situation.