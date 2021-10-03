Lee County Waffle House shooting leaves four injured, one dead

Investigators are looking for a light-colored small sedan they believe was involved in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a reported early-morning drive-by shooting that left multiple people injured and one dead.

According to Sheriff Daniel Simon, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday at a Waffle House outside of Bishopville. However, even at 10 a.m., the sheriff said he was still on the scene.

At this point, investigators believe a light-colored small sedan drove by the business and someone inside opened fire. In all, five people were hit. Three were patrons inside the Waffle House and a fourth was an employee.

A fifth person who was outside the restaurant was struck and killed.

The other victims were taken to area hospitals, according to Sheriff Simon. He was unsure of their conditions or if any had been released.

Now, his investigators are searching for answers and witnesses to the crime. He said they are looking at surveillance video as well to see if it has any clues.

At this point, Simons said he believes the shooting was isolated to that particular area, having not received other reports of similar incidents in that timeframe.