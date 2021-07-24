Man shot in chest on Leesburg Road, investigators say

The victim was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not released.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Leesburg Road.

A spokesperson for the department, Sgt. Brittany Hart, said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Leesburg Road but didn't share an exact time for the incident.

Hart said the victim, a man, was shot in the chest and taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition wasn't released at the time.

At this point, authorities haven't provided any information regarding what led up to the shooting.

According to maps of the region, the general area provided is between Greenlawn Drive and Fairmont Road - a residential and commercial area just southwest of Fort Jackson.