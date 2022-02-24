Leesville man arrested on chop shop, meth charges in Lexington County

A search of Taylor Shae Mooneyham's property led to multiple charges.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — A Lexington County man is behind bars after an investigation into a stolen $58,000 tractor led to a larger operation.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said its investigators were first tipped off to the case when a member of a crew working near the corner of Oscar Price and Calks Ferry roads reported a tractor missing from a worksite.

A further investigation tracked that tractor to the home of 31-year-old Taylor Shae Mooneyham where it was allegedly hidden behind a shop on Wednesday afternoon.

“They also found other stolen property there with identification marks removed, which led to the chop shop charge," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. "A stolen rifle was found inside Mooneyham’s home.”

And that's not all. The sheriff's department added that they found two grams of methamphetamine along with glass pipes, scales, and small plastic bags in a vehicle at the home.

Together, the discoveries led to charges of receiving stolen goods, operating a chop shop, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of meth with intent to distribute.