Lexington County man charged with attempted murder for firing into home

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — A Lexington County man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for a shooting that happened earlier in May.

According to a statement from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 52-year-old Vernon Ray Frick is charged with attempted murder as well as domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Sheriff Jay Koon said in the statement that Frick came onto the victim's property and started shooting into the home but left before deputies arrived.

On Monday, deputies learned that Frick might be in the 1500 block of Joe Metts Road but he ran off into the woods once he saw a patrol car, the sheriff said.