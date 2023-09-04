x
Crime

Lexington Coroner identifies man who died in fire Saturday night

Incident occurred around 11 p.m. Sept. 2
Credit: County of Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the person who died in a fire Saturday evening.

Victor Emerson Jones, 65, died at the scene at a home in the 100 block of Howitzer Circle, near South Congaree in Lexington County. The fire occurred around 11 p.m. September 2. An autopsy of Jones is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6, at MUSC in Charleston.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Lexington County Coroner's Office continue investigating the fire.

