Lexington Coroner identifies victim in deadly weekend crash

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died as a result of a single-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:40 P.M. on August 29, 2020 on US-321 near Lewis Rast Road, about 3 miles north of Swansea.

According to Coroner Fisher, Antonio Demond Robinson, 37, of Norway, SC, was traveling toward Columbia when his 2004 Ford Mustang left the right side of the roadway and collided with a utility pole. Robinson, who was not wearing a seat belt when the collision occurred, was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries.