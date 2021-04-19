x
Crime

Deputies: Lexington County woman charged with attempted murder after hatchet attack

Deputies say a woman attacked a man with a hatchet at a Red Bank home over the weekend.
Closed handcuffs on the street pavement at night with police car lights

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department have arrested a woman after allegedly attacking a man with a hatchet over the weekend.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said deputies responding to a 911 call at a home on Wilma Ann Drive in Red Bank Saturday evening arrested Andrea Grace Branham at the home after multiple witnesses identified her.

Detectives determined that Branham and the victim -- who had been struck in the head -- knew each other.  

Branham, 46, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center.

