Deputies: Lexington County woman charged with attempted murder after hatchet attack

Deputies say a woman attacked a man with a hatchet at a Red Bank home over the weekend.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department have arrested a woman after allegedly attacking a man with a hatchet over the weekend.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said deputies responding to a 911 call at a home on Wilma Ann Drive in Red Bank Saturday evening arrested Andrea Grace Branham at the home after multiple witnesses identified her.

Detectives determined that Branham and the victim -- who had been struck in the head -- knew each other.