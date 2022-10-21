West Columbia man accused of child sex assault held positions of trust and authority, sheriff says

Sheriff Jay Koon said he and his office are encouraging anyone with information about Keech that may help in the investigation to come forward and share it.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are not ruling out the possibility that a West Columbia man facing allegations of child sex abuse may have had other victims.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department announced late Friday that 41-year-old Michael Paul Keech had been arrested the previous day and charged with three second-degree counts and one third-degree count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16.

According to Sheriff Jay Koon, the alleged victim recounted sexual encounters with Keech as far back as July 2019 and as recently as February 2022.

Sheriff Koon said the investigation began after a family member of the alleged victim reported signs of the abuse to his department.

"Our work on this case included gathering evidence from the alleged victim's home and interviewing him," the sheriff added.

As the investigation progresses, the sheriff's department isn't ruling out that other possible victims may come forward.

“Keech has previously held positions of trust and authority,” Koon said.

The sheriff said he and his office are encouraging anyone with information about Keech that may help in the investigation to come forward and share it.

"We want to make sure we're doing right by anyone who's been involved in something against their will," he said.