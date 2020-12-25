Coroner identifies victim involving 4 vehicles in Lexington County

Incident happened Wednesday, Dec. 23, in front of the South Carolina State Farmers Market on US-321 in West Columbia

CAYCE, S.C. — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the motorist killed in a four-vehicle collision that happened on Wednesday, December 23, near the South Carolina State Farmers Market on US-321/Charleston Highway in West Columbia.

Foster H. Yarborough Jr., 73, of Columbia, was the driver of a 2019 Honda CRV SUV that was hit head-on during the collision.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones, the incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of a 2019 Dodge Charger, identified as Johnny Miles, was traveling southbound on US-321/Charleston Highway when he struck the rear end of a 1999 Honda van.

The impact of that collision caused Miles' Charger to cross the median and strike Yarborough's Honda CRV head-on. The Honda CRV became airborne and landed on top of a 2014 Suburban. Both the Honda CRV and the Suburban were traveling northbound at the time of the incident.

Miles and the drivers of the Honda van and Suburban were transported to area hospitals. Yarborough, who was wearing a seat belt when the collision occurred, was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries.