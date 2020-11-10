Lexington Coroner identifies man killed in Saturday collision in Red Bank

RED BANK, S.C. — Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died as a result of a motor vehicle collision that occurred on South Lake Drive near Bluefield Road in the Red Bank area shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

According to reports, Sturkie was traveling toward Lexington when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line, and was struck by an oncoming vehicle. Sturkie was not wearing a seat belt when the collision occurred. The occupants of the other vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.