Lexington Co. deputies searching Two Notch, Wire Road areas after man escapes deputies

This is a developing story.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Lexington County are canvassing the area looking for a man they said escaped while they were trying to take him into custody on Saturday evening.

According to a brief statement from the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, deputies are searching the area of Wire Road and Two Notch roads as well as nearby areas for a man who escaped from deputies.

The man is described as a white male who was last seen wearing dark shorts, no shirt, and no shoes.