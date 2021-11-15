Two people dead in Lexington County shooting

Officers said based on information they've gotten so far, it appears to be an isolated incident.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Two people are dead in connection with a shooting in Lexington County Monday.

The victims were found at a home in the 200 block of Woodcote Drive, which is near Gaston.

Officers said based on information they've gotten so far, it appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Detectives spoke with neighbors near the scene about what they might have seen and heard around 9:15 a.m., which is around the time the gunfire was first reported. The CSI team took photos within the crime scene as part of the problem

Deputies did not yet say what they think led up to the shooting or if anyone else may be involved.