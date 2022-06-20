Lexington County man accused of killing multiple cats

Investigators say the animals were found with nooses around their necks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Lexington County man is being accused of killing multiple cats in the Gaston area.

Johnathan William Grider is charged with the ill treatment of animals. County officials say that is a felony that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison if convicted.

Lexington County Animal Services says back on June 10 they were told that Grider had killed a cat and hung the animal's body in a tree. Officers say they conducted a search of the area and did interviews.

Officers say during that search, they found the body of two dead cats with nooses around their necks. They then got arrest warrants for Grider.

He was arrested on June 15 and was released on bond a day later.