LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County man was arrested this week after officials say he distributed child pornography.

Vince Randall Newton, 35, of West Columbia, was arrested on Monday on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor after Newton distributed child pornography, officials say.

Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led them to Newton.

NCMEC’s CyberTipline is a centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children, where the public and electronic service providers can make reports of suspected online enticement of children for sexual acts, extra-familial child sexual molestation, child pornography, child sex tourism, child sex trafficking, unsolicited obscene materials sent to a child, misleading domain names, and misleading words or digital images on the internet.

Newton is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General's Office, also a member of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

