Lexington County man charged with killing stepson who borrowed car

According to Sheriff Jay Koon, the two men had a 'long-running family dynamic' that preceded Sunday's violence.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his stepson.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 100 block of Landfill Lane where they found a 52-year-old man, Brian Garris. Investigators believe that Garris, who died of his wounds, had been shot by his 71-year-old Carl Sims.

According to Sheriff Jay Koon, the two men had a "long-running family dynamic" that preceded Sunday's violence.

"The latest disagreement between them centered on Garris borrowing Sims' vehicle last night," the sheriff added.