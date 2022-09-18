Lexington County man charged with killing stepson who borrowed car

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington County man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his stepson.
According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 100 block of Landfill Lane where they found a 52-year-old man, Brian Garris. Investigators believe that Garris, who died of his wounds, had been shot by his 71-year-old Carl Sims.
According to Sheriff Jay Koon, the two men had a "long-running family dynamic" that preceded Sunday's violence.
"The latest disagreement between them centered on Garris borrowing Sims' vehicle last night," the sheriff added.
Investigators said the two men lived adjacent to one another. Sims is now being held at the Lexington County Jail awaiting a bond hearing for the murder charge secured against him.