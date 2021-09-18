One caught, another on run after man forced from house, shot in Lexington County

The suspects are also accused of trying to force the victim into a vehicle before shooting him

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies have taken one man into custody but are still looking for another after a violent crime in Lexington County that investigators suggest ended in attempted murder.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday that it had arrested 27-year-old Bobby James Murphy III of Elgin for a crime that had played out on Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Jay Koon, citing witness statements, Murphy and another man, 32-year-old Burton William Chavis of North were armed with a gun when they forced a man out of his home on Platt Springs Road that morning.

"They then tried to force him into a car before shooting him in the lower body," the sheriff said.

The sheriff said that both suspects left in a car and deputies were called to the scene not long after. At this point, investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

Currently, both men face charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.