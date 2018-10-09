Lexington County (WLTX) — A Lexington County man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting A 15-year-old.

Steven E. Mays, Jr., 41, pled guilty Monday to second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, a “no parole” offense, before being sentenced by circuit court judge Craig Brown.

Officials say Mays sexually assaulted the 15-year-old girl at his home on Busbee Road in Gaston in August of 2015. Deputies collected DNA evidence following the assault, which corroborated the victim’s report, according to authorities.

Mays' trial was scheduled to begin this week. However, officials say Mays chose to plead guilty as charged instead of going forward with a jury trial.

The victim was present for Mays' sentencing. Officials say she addressed the court and submitted a victim impact letter, which detailed the aftermath of the assault and the emotional trauma she endured.

"We continue to prioritize cases involving crimes against children and maintain our efforts to keep the community safe,” said Eleventh Circuit Senior Assistant Solicitor Rhonda Patterson.

Mays will begin serving his sentence immediately.

