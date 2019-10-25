LEXINGTON, S.C. — Two Lexington County men have been arrested on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the S.C. Attorney General's Office.

Henry Richard Leeder, Jr., 55, and Randy Carroll Rawl, 54, both of Gilbert, have been arrested on 13 total charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff's Office made the arrests.

Investigators state both men encouraged a minor to produce and send sexually explicit images, solicited sex from a minor and engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Leeder was arrested on October 23, 2019. He is charged with one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, four counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age twelve.

Rawl was arrested on October 23 , 2019. He is charged with one count second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Both cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.