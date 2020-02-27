LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — In 1996, a pregnant woman was found murdered on the side of the road in the Batesburg-Leesville area of Lexington County.

Now, investigators refuse to give up hope even though this case remains cold.

For 24 years, a family is still asking who strangled 30-year-old Debra Ann Smith and left her on the side of the road to die. Smith was 8-months pregnant and a mother of four.

"Initially there were leads to follow up on, and of course an investigation was done back in 1996," Major of Operations with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department Hampton Taylor said. "And then as time passed officers have left the agency, the case has been transferred to other officers, leads have come in and continue to be followed up on, but nothing at this point has lead to anyone's arrest or a clear indication on who a suspect is in her death."

Investigators said Smith told a neighbor she was going to meet with someone, but never said who or why.

"She left her kids at 5:30 p.m., said I'm going to meet someone, walked out of the apartment complex, which was in the downtown Leesville area at the time and then she was found approx three miles away an hour or so later," Taylor said.

According to investigators, her body was discovered at the intersection of Barnard Street and Bozard Mill Road just a few hours after she left home.

"Where her body was found, two young brothers were at home and were going into town to go get something to eat, they turned on Bernard Street and saw what they thought to be the body of a female or a person laying on the side of the road," Taylor said.

In 1996, investigators flooded the town with posters of Smith, offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. To this day, it's been only speculation as to who took the life of a mother and her unborn child.

"That is a personal death, you know, that's a very gruesome and trouble," Taylor said. "It's a sad, sad situation and a tragic ending. We still feel the case is solvable."

If you have any information you believe can help in this case, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. No detail is too small and you will remain anonymous.