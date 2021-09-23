Man wanted in connection with deadly stabbing on the run in Lexington County

The Lexington County Sheriff's Office is searching the area of Piney Grove and Harbison Boulevard for Julian Jamel Flott.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Office is warning the public as they search for a man wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing.

A social media alert posted by the sheriff's office reports that deputies are searching the area of Piney Grove Road and Harbison Boulevard for Julian Jamel Flott.

The sheriff's office said that Flott is wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing in the 400 block of Baymore Lane which is located roughly 100 yards from the heavily commercial Bower Parkway area.