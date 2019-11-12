LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A former Lexington County teacher has been denied bond on three charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Lexington County deputies say 42-year-old Hianlucas Isturiz Rodriguez engaged in sexual battery with a Red Bank Elementary School School multiple times.

According to arrest warrants, these incidents happened at school in 2016 and 2017.

Officials say he is known to students and parents as Senior Isturiz.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says the department received a tip that Isturiz had fled the country to Ecuador.

"Right after we obtained arrest warrants for Isturiz and shared this case with the public, we received a tip that he had fled the country," Lexington Sheriff Koon said. "We immediately reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for assistance in locating Isturiz and bringing him back to Lexington County."

According to deputies, the former Red Bank elementary school teacher was arrested this summer and extradited back to the United States of America.

"He's back in the country and facing these charges thanks to the hard work of a number of FBI agents," Koon said. "They, along with the U.S Marshals Service and the Columbia Metropolitan Airport's Public Safety Department, provided valuable assistance to us on this case, which will remain open while detectives continue their investigation."

Isturiz is charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He is being held at the Lexington County Jail.

