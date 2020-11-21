Lexington men charged with shooting woman in head

The Lexington County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged two men in connection to a shooting in Swansea where a woman was shot in the head.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged two men in connection to a shooting in Swansea that injured a woman Wednesday morning.

Xavier Marquis Golson, 23, and Jose Cedeak Antonio Haygood, 25, are charged with two counts of attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

According to the report, evidence and witness statements led detectives to Golson and Haygood. The two were arrested after the tried to rob a man and woman who were parked in the 800 block of Bachman Dykes Road on Wednesday. They fired multiple shots at the car and drove away, according to LCSD.

According to LCSD, the female passenger was struck in the head and continues to receive care at a hospital.

Golson turned himself in on Thursday followed by Haygood on Thursday night.

Both men are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.