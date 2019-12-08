LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies have arrested a Lexington firefighter on a domestic violence charge after he was accused of assaulting a woman.

Christopher Andrew Hinson is charged with third-degree domestic violence.

Deputies say a woman at Hinson’s apartment told deputies Hinson forcefully pushed her into a wall, which she said caused her to fall and lose consciousness.

Officers say Hinson told them the woman tripped and fell down stairs inside his Low Hill Lane apartment, according to the report. Hinson told deputies he didn’t try to catch the woman as she fell.

The woman was transported for medical treatment.