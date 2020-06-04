LEXINGTON, S.C. — Investigators with the Lexington Police are hoping that the public can help identify a person on interest related to a series of vandalism incidents in the town of Lexington.

Several businesses along Main Street, Columbia Avenue, Lake Drive and Church Street have had graffiti spray painted on their property. The incidents usually happen overnight.

Lexington Police have released a surveillance video of who they believe is a person of interest related to the vandalism.

The video shows a person on a bicycle riding through a parking lot at night. Lexington Police believe that he or she rides to the side of the building, spray paints the graffiti and leaves.

There is no indication that the graffiti has any affiliation to a criminal gang, according to Lexington Police.

If you have seen the graffiti design before or know who the individual is on the bike, you are asked to contact Detective Peyton at (803) 385-7271.