South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run accident on I-20 around 9:51 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, said Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell.

The accident happened I-20 westbound at mile marker 63, near Bush River Road.

A 2008 Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle was traveling west on I-20 when an unknown vehicle made contact with the motorcycle.

The second vehicle fled the scene.

The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

SCHP is asking anyone with information about the incident contact SC Highway Patrol at (star)47 or (star)HP.

The incident is under investigation.