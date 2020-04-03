LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington man has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into encounters deputies say he had years ago with young girls.

James Robert Pratt, 42, is charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual contact with a minor under the age of 11, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

According to investigators, they determined Pratt had sexual contact with two girls at a Gaston home in 2011. There were also two other girls who disclosed they had sexual contact with Pratt at a different Gaston home in 2014.

Pratt was arrested on February 21.

The possibility of more victims associated with Pratt has not been ruled out, according to detectives.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon is encouraging anyone with information about Pratt that could be useful to share it with the department.

"We know it might not be easy or comfortable; however, we want to make sure we're doing right by anyone who's been involved in something against their will," Koon said.

Anyone with tips can remain anonymous. call Crimsestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC with any information.