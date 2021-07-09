Lexington man arrested in fatal shooting of Chapin man last month

The shooting happened on Freedom Drive in Lexington on the afternoon of June 27.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — An arrest has been made in the June 27 Lexington shooting that left a Chapin man dead.

Jabin Elliotte Trapp, 49, of Lexington, was arrested in the death of Parrish Scott Phillips, 49, of Chapin.

The shooting happened on Freedom Drive in Lexington on the afternoon of June 27.

Lexington police said they were dispatched to the shooting, where they found the victim deceased, laying in the back yard with several gunshots to the upper body.

During the investigation, police say they found that Trapp and the victim had been involved in an argument that ended when Trapp shot the victim several times.