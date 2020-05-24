A man was arrested early Sunday morning accused of shooting his father by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Michael Rashaan Stone, 25, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a dwelling and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on detectives’ review of the evidence, Stone and his dad got into an argument very late Saturday night,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Apparently, Stone was intoxicated when he grabbed a rifle and fired a shot that struck his dad in the upper body while at their Chason Road home.”

Stone’s father was transported to a hospital for treatment and deputies say his injuries are non-life threatening. .

“Deputies arrested Stone after they executed a search warrant inside the home,” Koon said.