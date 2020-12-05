LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington man has been arrested in connection to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Michael Edward Lincoln, 45, on two charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff's Office made the arrest.

According to investigators, Lincoln had multiple files containing child pornography.

Lincoln was arrested on May 6, and is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree (§16-15-410), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.