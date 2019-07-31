Lexington County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery of a gas station.

Deputies say Harold Greg Heath, 58, from Lexington, robbed the Sunoco on Augusta Road Monday night.

According to deputies, Heath entered the store around 7:40 p.m. and reached over the counter to take money from the cash drawer. When the employee began to push the robber away, he made a threat that he would shoot her while his hand was under his shirt holding what appeared to be a weapon.

Detectives received tips that Heath was the man involved in the incident. The tips came in response to a media release, photos and videos which were shared by local news and on Facebook and Twitter.

On the evening of Tuesday, July 30, Heath was arrested and transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He was given a bond of $8,000.00 with the restriction of returning to an alcohol/drug rehabilitation center if released.