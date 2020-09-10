Lexington man charged with beating girlfriend to death, deputies say

According to the report, a pathologist determined the victim's injuries were inflicted on her in contrast with an accident, which was suggested by her boyfriend.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department charged a man with the death of his girlfriend.

According to the deputies, a woman was found dead in a Wynnsum Trail home in June. She has been identified as Patricia Smerdell, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Scott Mattison Horton, 53, was charged with murder in the beating death of Smerdell. According to detectives, the incident happened between June 18-20.

“After reviewing evidence and a pathology report, investigators determined Horton physically assaulted Ms. Smerdell,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Her death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy.”

A pathologist said the victim’s injuries were inflicted upon her rather than suffered in an accident as suggested by Horton, according to Koon..

Horton was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.

