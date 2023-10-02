Lexington County man charged with criminal sexual conduct, burglary

The woman’s husband tackled the suspect in the bedroom before he ran out of the house, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been charged after assaulting a woman who was asleep inside a home he broke into early Monday morning, according to Lexington County deputies.

Terrell Dawaijah Lytes, 32, is charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to arrest warrants.

Deputies say Lytes entered a house in Red Bank through a bedroom window and tried to sexually assault the woman, who was asleep in bed with her husband.

