The kidnapped teen used his accused rapist's phone to call for help, search warrant documents reveal.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man is facing child sex charges after investigators said he kidnapped, drugged, and raped a teenaged boy he met on social media.

Search warrant documents revealed the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office received a call for help from the 15-year-old victim who said he was kidnapped and being held at the man’s house.

Deputies tracked the phone to a house on Free Pilgrim Church Road where they found the victim. It was in a house located through the woods behind the man’s home on Cunningham Brick Yard Road in Lexington.

The victim told investigators he met the man, Michael Wray through the Grindr app. He agreed to meet up with Wray but then changed his mind and stopped communicating with him. He said he was kidnapped on June 30 while walking on the side of the road in Albermarle. He woke up in the house and was raped, according to the search warrant.

Deputies seized Wray’s phone which was used by the victim to call for help. Deputies seized three phones as part of the investigation.

The search warrant reveals Wray is facing numerous charges, including sex offense with a child, indecent liberties with a child, first-degree kidnapping, contributing the delinquency of a juvenile and other charges.