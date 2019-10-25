A Lexington County man has been sentenced for soliciting minors, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

On October 24th, Albert Spivey, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor in Lexington County before Judge William Keesley.

Spivey was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison, will have to register as a sex offender, and will have to register with the child abuse registry.

Officials say Facebook contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on August 1, 2017, in reference to an individual in South Carolina contacting underage girls for nude photos and to meet for sex. NCMEC contacted the S.C. Attorney General’s Office and determined the individual resided in Lexington County and forwarded the case to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff's Office identified Spivey as a suspect, and officials say a search warrant was executed on Spivey’s home.

Officials say Spivey confessed to contacting the girls and a forensic examination of his devices found additional evidence of child exploitation. Investigators were able to identify three victims, ages 16, 15 and 12 years of age. Spivey used coercion and threats of violence to compel the children to send him nude photos of themselves, according to investigators.

“This case is a good example of why we urge parents to teach their children about internet safety,” Attorney General Wilson said. “This predator was going online looking for children to solicit, so our kids need to be aware of that and know what to watch out for.”