One man dead in Lexington shooting

Incident involved three men at Platt Springs Road business Sunday morning

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Detectives with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department (LCSD) are investigating an early morning shooting incident that left one man dead at a business on Platt Springs Road in Lexington.

According to reports, two men who worked together at a business in the 3900 block of Platt Springs Road got into an argument Sunday morning. As the argument turned physical, a third man fired a gun that struck one of the men fighting.

LCSD have identified a person of interest and ask the public for any information that may be useful in this case. Tips may be submitted anonymously online at Crime Stoppers of the Midlands or by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC.