LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington man was sentenced to 99 months in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Jason Cory Dix, 42, of Lexington, was sentenced to 99 months in federal prison and will remain under court-ordered supervision for an additional 3 years. There is no parole in the federal system.

Evidence presented in court established that on June 8, 2018, a deputy with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was working patrol and turned into a gas station on South Lake Drive in Lexington. He saw a black SUV waiting to exit the lot. The driver, later identified as Dix, quickly grabbed his seatbelt and fastened it, and the deputy noticed that he could not see a tag on the rear of the SUV.

The SUV then began speeding and ran a red light at Southwood Drive and Old Orangeburg Road. The deputy activated his blue lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop, but Dix failed to stop. Dix reached speeds of 104 miles per hour before running into another vehicle, the driver of which was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

When the Deputy searched the SUV, a Ruger P-89 9mm and two loaded magazines were found in the floorboard of the vehicle. Dix admitted that the firearm and ammunition were his.

Federal law prohibits Dix from possessing firearms and ammunition based upon multiple prior state convictions: a 1996 assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, a 1998 possession of crack cocaine, three counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle in 1999, a 2005 manufacturing methamphetamine and trafficking methamphetamine, and a 2016 manufacturing methamphetamine second offense.

Dix was on probation at the time of the June 18, 2018, offense.