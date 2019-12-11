COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Lexington man pleaded guilty in court after using his position to embezzle more than a million dollars from him employer, Big Red Box (BRB).

William Tye Grisel, age 39, of Lexington, pleaded guilty in federal court to Wire Fraud after using his position and access to company networks and credit cards to embezzle approximately $1,050,000.00 from his employer, Big Red Box (BRB), a waste management call center located in Columbia.

According to facts presented in court, Grisel was hired in December 2013 to be a national dumpster salesperson and later became an IT manager. With his position as an IT manager, he was responsible for BRB's computer hardware, phone systems and servers, computer systems and servers, proprietary software, and email systems. He was responsible for hiring, managing, tracking, and paying the search engine optimization companies (SEOs) that generated marketing calls for BRB.

According to a release, these SEOs are a "significant expense" and since 2011, BRB has hired and paid approximately ten SEOs.

Grisel started a company called Local List. Instead of generating calls on it's own, Local List used call lists from other SEOs and billed BRB for them. Over almost three years, Local List billed BRB around $1,049,996.97.

Grisel ceased his full-time employment with BRB on March 1, 2016. He then started his own company, G5 Marketing. As an independent contractor, Grisel, through G5, continued to receive $1,600 per month from BRB.

Senior United States District Court Judge Joseph F. Anderson, Jr. accepted Grisel’s plea and will sentence him after receiving and reviewing a sentencing report prepared by the United States Probation Office.

The United States Secret Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Winston David Holliday, Jr., of the Columbia office is prosecuting the case.