Columbia, SC (WLTX) — A Lexington man is dead following a shooting on Garners Ferry Road in Columbia Saturday night.

Desmond Alonzo Jacori Bates, 22, of Lexington, SC, died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts.

Officials say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night at 7645 Garners Ferry Road in Columbia. Bates was transported by EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital, where officials say he died at 10:07 p.m.

Columbia police are investigating the shooting.

If you have any information about the incident, police ask you to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

