Lexington man shot wife before shooting himself, sheriff says

After shooting his wife, deputies say they found the man’s body a short time later after he apparently died by suicide.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies are investigating a shooting that started Tuesday morning with a domestic-related call for service at a home near Gilbert.

A woman was shot by her husband during the incident at their home on Haskell Road, according to investigators.

The man left the home and deputies started a search with the help of K-9 police dogs and a drone. Deputies say they found the man’s body a short time later after he apparently died by suicide.

“This is an unfortunate situation and the family has some tough days ahead,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and we don’t have any word on her condition at this time.”

The investigation into the entire case is ongoing, according to Koon.

“We’re still talking with family members and neighbors in an effort to help us gather as much information as possible,” Koon said. “We’d encourage anyone with details they feel could benefit our work on the case to reach out and share what they know.

