LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington man was sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking heroin and cocaine.

Carlitos Molina, 48, of Lexington, South Carolina, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden, U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, to 60 months of imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and cocaine into Connecticut.

According to court documents, in December 2018, the Drug Enforcement Administration learned that Molina was transporting kilogram-quantities of heroin and cocaine to Connecticut from his home in South Carolina.

Molina and his nephew, Efrain Molina, then sold the drugs in and around Bridgeport, C.T.

In January 2019, members of the DEA and Bridgeport Police Department arranged a purchase of approximately one kilogram of cocaine and 400 grams of heroin from the Molinas in exchange for $53,000. Carlitos and Efrain Molina were arrested after they arrived at location in Bridgeport in possession of narcotics.

In May. Molina plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin and more than 500 grams of cocaine.

According to law enforcement, Molina has an extensive criminal history and was on parole in the State of Georgia for trafficking methamphetamine. He faces the remaining 10 years of a 20-year state sentence when he is released from federal custody.

Efrain Molina pleaded guilty on October 8, 2019, and is awaiting sentencing.

This matter has been investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bridgeport Police Department and Connecticut State Police. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria del Pilar Gonzalez.