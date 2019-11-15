LEXINGTON, S.C. — An 11-year-old threatened to blow up the school during class on Thursday.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, an 11-year-old male at Carolina Springs Middle School has been charged with threatening students after deputies determined he made a statement about blowing up the school during class on Thursday.

Yesterday afternoon at 1:45 p.m., a teacher redirected an 11-year-old Carolina Springs Middle School sixth-grade student who was not paying attention in class. The student then shouted out a threat to “blow up the school.”

According to Lexington School District One, the teacher immediately reported the incident to administrators and they filed an incident report with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department through the SRO, contacted the student’s parent/guardian, and suspended the student.

The school administrators also recommended the student for expulsion. While he waits, the student is not allowed on any Lexington District One property or at any events.

A deputy interviewed the student and he was released to the custody of his mother on Thursday.

He will appear in Lexington County Family Court.

In May of 2018, an amendment to the S.C. Code of Laws created the new crime “Student Threats” (Section 16-17-425). This amendment made it unlawful for a “student of a school or college in this state to make threats, to take the life of, or to inflict bodily harm upon another by using any form of communication whatsoever.” School officials must report any student threats.

The district encourages students and their parents to report any safety concerns to a school administrator, School Resource Officer, school counselor, teacher, or another employee. The district also has a Tip Line (803-636-8317), which students, parents, and others can use to report safety concerns anonymously. Students can access the Tip Line online, by telephone, by texting information or by emailing details of your concern to 1607@alert1.us.com.