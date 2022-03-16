Suspect charged with killing 75-year-old woman at her Lexington home

75-year-old female victim killed by 27-year-old neighbor

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police say an arrest has been made in the 2020 killing of a 75-year-old woman at her Lexington home. Janet Buril, 75, at the Hickory Hill mobile home park on Industrial Boulevard in Lexington.

William Luis Megal King, 27, was taken into custody on Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home in Gaston, according to Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green. He's now charged with murder in the death of Janet Buril.

On September 19, 2020, officers dispatched to Buril's home in the Hickory Hill mobile home park found the victim dead from blunt force trauma to the head. Investigators found DNA evidence from King throughout the crime scene. At the time of the murder, King and Buril lived in the same neighborhood.

“We never thought of the murder of Janet Buril as a “cold case” as our detectives have worked on this continuously over the past eighteen months. They knew that at some point an arrest would be made and I commend their determination and focus”, Chief Green said. “I appreciate the patience and understanding of Janet Buril’s family and friends while we worked through this exhaustive investigation. I hope that this arrest brings some level of closure to her needless murder.”