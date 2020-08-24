Driver causes multiple crashes, flees Lexington Police, officers say

Lexington police, sheriff's deputies working collisions that close Sunset Blvd, negotiate arrest of suspect

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police officers have temporarily closed a portion of Northside Boulevard as they deal with an ongoing situation involving a suspect who ran from a traffic stop pursuit and is threatening to jump over a wall.

The incident began just after noon on Monday, Aug. 24, when the police attempted a traffic stop near Sunset Blvd, near Northside Blvd. A collision involving a vehicle driven by an officer with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety limited traffic to a single lane.

The suspect driver ran from the scene and was found approximately 20 minutes later. During that time, area Lexington One schools were put on lockdown and Northside Christian Academy was put on lockout. Arrangements have been made with parents for pickup of children attending the Academy.

UPDATE - The subject who ran from the traffic stop pursuit and collision with @SCDPS_PIO on Sunset Blvd. has been found and @LCSD_News deputies are negotiating his surrender to law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/PMVdfmfjcG — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) August 24, 2020

Once the suspect was found, the lockdown was lifted for Lexington One schools but LPD officers remain on stand-by on campus until an arrest is made.

UPDATE - The three collisions connected to this incident are being worked by LCSD deputies and Sunset Blvd. should reopen soon. pic.twitter.com/xgpirTIJgD — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) August 24, 2020

As of 12:45 p.m., LPD is talking with the suspect, negotiating his surrender to law enforcement.