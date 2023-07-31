One dead at mobile home park, Lexington Police investigating

Incident occurred early Monday morning

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police are investigating an early morning death at a mobile home park.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Lexington County Coroner are assisting in the investigation. The death occurred in the Phase I section at Victorian Lakes Mobile Home Park, just off US-378/Sunset Boulevard.

Police say the roadway near the scene will be closed for several hours while the investigative teams are on site.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 803-359-6260.