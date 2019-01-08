LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington police say they are looking for a man involved in credit card fraud.

Police are asking for help to identify the man pictured below, who they say was involved in a recent credit card fraud incident at Food Lion on West Main Street.

Lexington Police Department

If you know who this man is or have any information about the crime, you are asked to contact Detective Smith at (803) 358-7262 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

